MAGNOLIA - Michael John McCreanor passed away, Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2020 at Delaware Hospice Center, Milford.
Mr. McCreanor was born March 30, 1948 in Cincinnati, Ohio to the late Andrew Jackson McCreanor and Elisabeth Louise McCreanor.
He served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. After the service he had many different jobs ranging from being a bike carrier, bartender, and cashier for a drug store before marring his wife "Quinnie". They eventually moved to Dover then to Magnolia. Mr. McCreanor was a correctional captain for the Department of Corrections in Smyrna for 22 years. During his time he had saved an inmates life and had received an accommodation for this act. He enjoyed watching the history channel, crime shows, was an avid fan of the Cincinatti Bengals and landscaping his yard.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Q. Miller and their son, James Miller – McCreanor.
He is survived by his sons, Mikey Miller-McCreanor and girlfriend, Catherine of Harrington, Mike Bauerfeld, of Germany,; daughter, Lorraine "Nicki" Bauerfeld, of Germany; brother, Andy McCreanor of Cincinnati, Ohio; sisters, Beverly and Dody McCreanor both of Cincinnati, Ohio; grandchildren, Noel Bauerfeld, Cayden Slaughter - Clendaniel.
Memorial services will be held 1 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover. Friends may call one hour prior.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to Delaware Hospice Center, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963.
Published in NewsZapDE on Feb. 2, 2020