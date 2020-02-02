Michael John McCreanor (1948 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael John McCreanor.
Service Information
Torbert Funeral Chapels - Lebanon Road
1145 Lebanon Road
Dover, DE
19904
(302)-734-3341
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Torbert Funeral Chapel South
1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10)
Dover, DE
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
1:00 PM
Torbert Funeral Chapel South
1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10)
Dover, DE
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

MAGNOLIA - Michael John McCreanor passed away, Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2020 at Delaware Hospice Center, Milford.
Mr. McCreanor was born March 30, 1948 in Cincinnati, Ohio to the late Andrew Jackson McCreanor and Elisabeth Louise McCreanor.
He served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. After the service he had many different jobs ranging from being a bike carrier, bartender, and cashier for a drug store before marring his wife "Quinnie". They eventually moved to Dover then to Magnolia. Mr. McCreanor was a correctional captain for the Department of Corrections in Smyrna for 22 years. During his time he had saved an inmates life and had received an accommodation for this act. He enjoyed watching the history channel, crime shows, was an avid fan of the Cincinatti Bengals and landscaping his yard.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Q. Miller and their son, James Miller – McCreanor.
He is survived by his sons, Mikey Miller-McCreanor and girlfriend, Catherine of Harrington, Mike Bauerfeld, of Germany,; daughter, Lorraine "Nicki" Bauerfeld, of Germany; brother, Andy McCreanor of Cincinnati, Ohio; sisters, Beverly and Dody McCreanor both of Cincinnati, Ohio; grandchildren, Noel Bauerfeld, Cayden Slaughter - Clendaniel.
Memorial services will be held 1 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover. Friends may call one hour prior.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to Delaware Hospice Center, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963.
Letters of condolences may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Feb. 2, 2020
bullet Vietnam War
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.