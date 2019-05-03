Harrington - Michael Kapper, Sr. passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at the Bayhealth-Sussex Campus. He was born in Missouri to the late, Gilbert and Agnes Mae Kapper.
Mr. Kapper served his country proudly in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. He quickly rose to rank of Sergeant, and flew many missions.
Mr. Kapper held many jobs over the years after he received his bachelors degree from Delaware State College. At one time he was a teacher, but he was most known for owning and operating Kapper Construction Co. He also owned and operated State Line Laundry and at one time he owned Felton Auto Body which specialized in VW restoration. He was indeed a workaholic, and always kept himself busy. Whenever he started a project, he saw it through to completion or until the problem was resolved. He was a perfectionist, and made sure it was done right the first time.
Whenever he was not working, he enjoyed collecting military memorabilia, and buying, selling, trading his many collections of items. He also enjoyed morning coffee at Rudy's Restaurant with the "Old Fogies Club". In his younger days, Mr. Kapper enjoyed playing in various bands and was the lead guitar and sax player. Two of the bands he belonged to were "East Wind" and "Triple Threat" and he enjoyed playing the oldies and rock. He also enjoyed target practice at the range, flying model airplanes, and working on lawn mowers. Mr. Kapper was very easy to talk to and very likeable because he knew a lot about pretty much everything. He will be sadly missed.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Michael Kapper, Jr.
He is survived by his wife, Spring Kapper; son, Steven F. Kapper Sr.; brothers, Frank Kapper, Ray Turley; and a grandson, Steven Kapper Jr.
Funeral Services will be held at the Holy Cross Church, 631 S. State Street, Dover, DE 19901, on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 11 a.m., with a visitation at the church starting at 10 a.m. Interment will be at the Delaware Veterans Cemetery, Millsboro.
