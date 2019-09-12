HOUSTON - Michael L. Smith, Sr. born April 22, 1975 passed peacefully at Kent General Hospital, Dover at 7:24 p.m. on Sept. 6, 2019.
He love his Eagles football team, NASCAR, outdoors, and he loved animals.
Survived by wife, Barbara J. Smith; sons, Michael L. Smith, Jr. and Michael Starr; and daughters, Ashley Levis and Chelsea Abbott; his mother, Peggy Cruson; daughter-in-law, Shelby Causey; uncle-in-law, Robert Legates; mother-in-law, Elizabeth A. Ramirez; father-in-law, Patrick M. Ramirez; cousins, Rachael Walls, Sally Lewis, Rose Sommers, Otis Sommers and Connie Sommers.
He was predeceased by his father, Charles Sparks.
He will be missed and loved and not forgotten.
He was cremated. There will be a memorial service on a later date.
Published in NewsZapDE on Sept. 12, 2019