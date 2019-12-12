Michael Lee East born Aug. 17, 1976 in Wise, Va. died in his home Dec. 8, 2019.
He was a corrections officer for over 12 years. He loved traveling, the desert, music, the Patriots and laughing with family and friends. He was a boxer in high school, loved Elvis, Rock and Roll and comedy.
A memorial service will be held Dec. 15, 2019 at the Community Church of Folsom, at 1212 Melrose Terrace, Folsom, Pa. 19033 at 3 p.m. His wife, Philomena Leon invites everyone to celebrate his life.
A viewing will be held Dec. 18, 2019 in Coeburn, Va. at Este Funeral Home at 114 High St. Coeburn, Va.
Special thanks to Evan W. Smith Funeral Services for the compassionate care provided to our family during this difficult time.
Published in NewsZapDE on Dec. 12, 2019