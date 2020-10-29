Michael "Wayne"
Obermire, Sr., 76
SEAFORD - Michael "Wayne" Obermire, Sr. passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at TidalHealth Nanticoke in Seaford.
He was born July 6, 1944 in Salisbury, a son of the late Leonard Dale Obermire and Margaret Louise (Bailey) Obermire.
Wayne attended Delmar Elementary, North Salisbury Elementary, and Wicomico Junior High and then graduated from Wicomico High School (Wi Hi) class of 1962. Shortly after graduation he started his career at the E.I. DuPont Nemours Company in Seaford. He retired in 2003 after 41 years of service where he worked as a rigging champion. He helped create the monthly breakfast club and the 25 year club which met annually for dinner. He had a passion for collecting Coca-Cola memorabilia and was a member of the National Coca-Cola Collectors Club and the MDDCVA Coca-Cola Collectors Club. Wayne was a member of the Seaford Christian Church and served since 2003 on the board of directors at Tidemark Federal Credit Union in Seaford. Wayne also was a volunteer at TidalHealth Nanticoke for several years. He, along with his wife, enjoyed their monthly dinners with their WiHi classmates. Family was a priority for Wayne and his fondest memories were fishing with Mike and Trey and supporting his grandsons at their sporting events.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Lois Freeman Obermire; a son, Michael "Mike" Wayne Obermire, Jr. and wife, Lisa; a daughter, Michelle O. Elzey and companion, Brett Stewart; grandchildren, Michael Wayne "Trey" Obermire, III, Tyler Elzey, Zach Elzey and Austin Stewart; along with several nieces and nephews.
At this time, the family will have a private graveside service. They are planning to have a memorial service for family and friends at a later date.
In memory of Mr. Obermire, contributions may be sent to Tidemark Federal Credit Union scholarship fund in Seaford, Del. in his memory.
Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.shortfh.com
