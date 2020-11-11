Michael Robert
Ciccarelli, 86
DOVER - Michael Robert Ciccarelli passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020.
Mr. Ciccarelli was born May 6, 1934 in Boston, Massachusetts to the late Francis Ciccarelli and Catherine Staffieri Ciccarelli. He graduated from Fitchburg State University with a Bachelor's Degree in Vocational Education.
He was employed in the printing industry as a six-color pressman and a pressroom supervisor for 25 years. He then was a vocational education teacher at Minuteman Technical School in Lexington, Mass. for 17 years, retiring in 1995. Mr. Ciccarelli was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church in Dover and was a member of the Knights of Columbus for over 50 years, serving in many offices, including Grand Knight of the Woburn, Mass. Council. He was also a member of Maple Dale Country Club, where he enjoyed golfing with the Ancient and Honorable. He loved his family and enjoyed traveling to the Caribbean with friends from Maple Dale.
In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by his brother, Francis Ciccarelli; and his grandson, Michael Robert Ciccarelli III.
He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Patricia Warren Carlson; his brother, Joseph Ciccarelli of Englewood, Fla.; his sister, Paula Ciccarelli McWhinnie and her husband, Joseph, of Billerica, Mass.; his daughter, Jeanne Marie Leach of Boston, Mass.; his sons, Michael Robert Ciccarelli, Jr. of Jacksonville, N.C. and Eric W. Carlson and his wife, Jennifer, of Felton; grandson, Ryan Leach of Boston, Mass.; and granddaughters, Melissa Ciccarelli of Jacksonville, N.C. and Brooke and Lauren Carlson of Felton; as well as many nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, November 16, 2020 at 12 p.m. at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 640 S. State Street, Dover. Friends may call following the service at Maple Dale Country Club, 180 Maple Dale Circle, Dover.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to The Knights of Columbus, Dover Council #4182, Holy Cross Parish, 219 Vepco Blvd., Camden, DE 19934.
Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com