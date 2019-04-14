DOVER - Michael Rogan Hudgins passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019.
Michael was born on Nov. 5, 1977 in Dover, the son of Carl "Sonny" and Donna Hudgins of Clayton.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his fiancée, Theresa Snyder; his children, Makenzie Hudgins, Michael Dunn, Michael Snyder, Jacob Snyder, and Tori Snyder; his siblings, Jacqueline (Mike) Usilton, and Mazie (Steve) Long; and an array of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, a grandmother, and two great aunts.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Faries Funeral Chapel, located at 29 S. Main Street in Smyrna. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Glenwood Cemetery.
A detailed obituary can be read and condolences may be sent by visiting www.fariesfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Faries Funeral Home to help defray costs.
Faries Funeral Home
29 South Main Street
Smyrna, DE 19977
(302) 653-8816
Published in NewsZapDE on Apr. 14, 2019