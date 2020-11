Michael Steven Schachte, 59DOVER - Michael Steven Schachte passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, November 6, 2020.Mr. Schachte was born in Bowie, Md. to the late, Royal and Doris Schachte, and is survived by his daughters, Olivia Schachte and Alexa Whitehurst.Services will be private and at the family's discretion.Written condolences can be expressed online at www.melvinfuneralhome.com Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas E. Melvin & Son Funeral Home, Harrington, Del.