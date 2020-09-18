1/1
Michael T. Romanowski
Michael T.
Romanowski, 83
DOVER - Michael T. Romanowski died September 15, 2020 at his residence. Retired from the U.S.A.F in 1974 as a MSgt.
Survived by his wife of 63 years, Bernice Romanowski (Miller); his son, Thomas Romanowski; and a daughter, Patricia Luff.
Burial with Military Honors will be held September 21, 2020, 2 p.m. in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Millsboro, Del. Visitation will be held at the Funeral Home of Michael J. Ambruso, 1175 S. State St., Dover, Del. on Monday, September 21, 2020 from 12 to 12:45 p.m.
Please visit www.ambruso.com to read the full obituary and leave condolences.



Published in Delaware State News on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Visitation
12:00 - 12:45 PM
Funeral Home of Michael J. Ambruso - Dover
SEP
21
Burial
02:00 PM
Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Funeral Home of Michael J. Ambruso - Dover
1175 South State Street
Dover, DE 19901
(302) 734-2281
