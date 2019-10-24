Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Wade Caldwell. View Sign Service Information Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium 16961 Kings Highway Lewes , DE 19958 (302)-645-9520 Send Flowers Obituary



Wade graduated from Smyrna High School in 1986 and went on to own and operate Eastern Shore Mechanical, where he worked side-by-side with his father for many years. Those who had the opportunity to work with Wade, or to meet him, always found him to be attentive, knowledgeable, and engaging.

Wade loved fishing and canoeing with his daughter off Lewes Beach. He loved the water and living near the ocean. Wade loved his family and his childhood among his cousins and devoted aunts and uncles on his grandparents' dairy farm near Kenton, Delaware. He was a friend to all who knew him and will forever be remembered and treasured in our hearts.

Wade was preceded in death by his grandparents, Edward and Cynthia Caldwell, and Samuel and Myrtle Dixon; and his cousin, Kenny Warren. He is survived by his devoted parents, Dan and Betty Caldwell; his cherished daughter, Madison Caldwell, and her mother, Kelli Caldwell; his loving brothers: Steve Caldwell and Dwayne Caldwell; his sisters-in-law: Laura Caldwell and Sherrie Caldwell; his adoring girlfriend, Tracy Teckman; and his many cherished aunts, uncles, cousins, and nephews.

Memorial Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, Lewes.

The family wishes to extend their heartfelt gratitude to all of the staff at Beebe Hospital and Pinnacle Rehabilitation for their gentle care and support during Wade's time of need.

LEWES - Michael Wade Caldwell passed away peacefully on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was born on July 17, 1968 in Dover, son of Daniel and Betty Caldwell.

