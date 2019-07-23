Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michele Barto Winn. View Sign Service Information Newark United Methodist Church 69 E Main St Newark, DE 19702 Visitation 10:00 AM Newark United Methodist Church 69 E. Main Street Newark , DE View Map Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Newark United Methodist Church 69 E. Main Street Newark , DE View Map Send Flowers Obituary

NEWARK - Michele Barto Winn passed away surrounded by her loving family on July 18, 2019. Michele was born in Milford on Nov. 25, 1953. Though life took her to live in other locations such as San Diego and Newark, she always considered Milford to be her home.

Michele spent time working in catering and banking, but her most loved work was taking care of her family. In each position she held, she came away making life-long friends. A friend to anyone she ever met, Michele was a champion for human and civil rights. A community activist, she was active in her neighborhood civic association, church and always a voice for those in need.

Michele enjoyed spending time at the beach, planting her garden, feeding the birds, road trips, good music, Grotto Pizza and the Phillies. She was lucky enough to be married to her best friend and love of her life, Jack, for 32 years. Together they shared countless adventures and laughs.

Michele was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and June Barto and her brother, Michael Barto. In addition to Jack, Michele leaves to cherish her memory and awesome traditions, her daughters, Melody Cline and her husband Drew, of Milford, Claire Weimer and her husband Jake, of Virginia Beach, Va., Rachael Winn and her fiancé Tom Ogden, of Wilmington, Mackenzie Thomson and her husband Jason, of Charlotte, N.C..; grandchildren, Cannon, Jude, Caden, Charlotte, Sophia and Henry; sister, Melissa Spencer and her husband Art, of Newark; and brother, Christopher Barto and his wife Noreen, of Dallas, Texas; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends whom she loved dearly, as well as her dogs, Fudge and Tater.

A celebration of Michele's life will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Newark United Methodist Church, 69 E. Main Street Newark. Visitation with the family will begin at 10 a.m., with the service starting at 11 a.m. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family ask for donations to be made in Michele's honor to the , , Helen Graham Cancer Center, 4701 Ogletown Stanton Road, Newark, DE 19713, or Unicef,

Published in NewsZapDE on July 23, 2019

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.

