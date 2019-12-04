Bridgeville - Michelle Harding passed away after a lengthy illness, on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, from her home, surrounded by the ones she loved.
Mrs. Harding was a homemaker. She enjoyed crocheting, making soap, crafts, and building villages. She also enjoyed restoring furniture and traveling, one of her most memorable trips was to Venice, Italy. She loved her animals like family. She will be most memorable as having an upbeat positive attitude and who was very caring and sweet. She could be frank at times, but was always supportive. Her number one priority and reason for living was her son, Guy. She loved spending time with Guy, as well as Alonzo Dixon, whom she also regarded as her child. She will be truly missed.
She is survived by her parents, Cherrie and Melvin St. Clair Sr.; son, Guy Harding IV; brothers, Melvin St. Clair Jr. (Tammy), Ray St. Clair (Noel); and sister, Virginia Wessell.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 at the Melvin Funeral Home, 15522 South DuPont Hwy., Harrington, with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at the Townsend Cemetery, Caldwell Corner Rd., Townsend.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas E. Melvin & Son Funeral Home, please visit us at www.melvinfuneralhome.com to express or send condolences.
Published in NewsZapDE on Dec. 4, 2019