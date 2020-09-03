1/1
Our beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend, Michelle Renee Probst of Dover passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020 after a hard-fought battle with cancer.
She was a lover of life who spread joy to anyone she came in contact with. She loved spending time with her family and enjoyed going on fun filled trips as well. She always made everyone feel loved and included and wanted to make sure that everyone was always having a good time. She was always putting others before herself.
Michelle was born to Robert (Catherine) and Ruth Probst in Dover, Delaware on August 7, 1970.
She is survived by her children, Dylan Freese, and his wife Chelsea Freese, Meagan Freese, Logan Freese, and Hunter Probst; her grandchildren, Nathan, Caleb, Stella, Micah, and Savannah Freese; her sisters, Donna Henrich and husband Chuck Henrich, Carol Lavender; her brothers, Ron Probst and wife Heather Probst, and Don Probst and wife Judi Probst. She leaves behind several nieces and nephews. She is also survived by many cousins and friends including Dawn Probst Dreyer of Middletown, Pa.
She was preceded in death by her siblings, Robert Probst and Barbara Probst.
Viewing Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 12 noon until the time of service 1 p.m. at Pippin Funeral Home, Wyoming, Del. Interment Sharon Hills Cemetery, Dover, Del.
www.pippinfuneralhome.com



Published in Delaware State News on Sep. 3, 2020.
