HARTLY - Milbourne W. Sheppard passed away, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019 at home.
Mr. Sheppard was born March 5, 1937 in Dover to the late Kermit W. Sheppard and Anna May Wolf Sheppard.
In his lifetime Mr. Sheppard was a respected farmer. In his early days he was a logger. He enjoyed hunting, and was a wonderful fiddle player.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Edna Jean Sheppard; and sister, Betty Hall.
He is survived by four daughters, Debbie Fry and husband Kevin, Cynthia Wallace and husband Christopher, Sandra Yelverton and husband Rush, and Shirley Procopio and husband Anthony; aunt, Mary Walls; six grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. He is also survived by a special longtime friend and companion, Onalee Mounts.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2018 at 12 noon, at Torbert Funeral Chapel, 61 S. Bradford St., Dover. Friends may call one hour prior. Interment will be in Sharon Hills Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to , PO Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011, act.alz.org.
Letters of condolences may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Aug. 22, 2019