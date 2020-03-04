MILFORD - Mildred Anne Paradispassed away on Friday Feb. 28, 2020 in her home.
She was born May 31, 1944 in Baltimore, Md., the daughter of the late Wilber Chenoweth and Velma Chavers Chenoweth.
She was raised in Alabama, and worked for Mills Bros. in Milford many years. After retiring, she took care for people in their homes. She loved working in her flower beds and feeding her birds and any stray animal that came through her yard.
She is survived by two sons, Roger Paradis Jr., and Robert "Bobby" Paradis, both of Milford; two daughters, Teresa Purcell (DJ) of Myrtle Beach S.C., and Susan Nickerson (Arden Sammons), of Dover; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; siblings, Buddy (Hazel) Chenoweth, of Texas; and Mike Chenoweth and his wife of Alabama; and her beloved dog Nick, who never left her side.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and her good friend Frances.
Services and interment will be private.
Special thanks to Christine Porter and her care from Delaware Hospice.
To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.matthewsbryson.com
Arrangements are by Matthews-Bryson Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Smyrna.
Published in NewsZapDE on Mar. 4, 2020