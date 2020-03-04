Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mildred Anne Paradis. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



She was born May 31, 1944 in Baltimore, Md., the daughter of the late Wilber Chenoweth and Velma Chavers Chenoweth.

She was raised in Alabama, and worked for Mills Bros. in Milford many years. After retiring, she took care for people in their homes. She loved working in her flower beds and feeding her birds and any stray animal that came through her yard.

She is survived by two sons, Roger Paradis Jr., and Robert "Bobby" Paradis, both of Milford; two daughters, Teresa Purcell (DJ) of Myrtle Beach S.C., and Susan Nickerson (Arden Sammons), of Dover; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; siblings, Buddy (Hazel) Chenoweth, of Texas; and Mike Chenoweth and his wife of Alabama; and her beloved dog Nick, who never left her side.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and her good friend Frances.

Services and interment will be private.

Special thanks to Christine Porter and her care from Delaware Hospice.

Arrangements are by Matthews-Bryson Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Smyrna.



