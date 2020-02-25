Millie passed away on Feb. 20, 2020 at Bayhealth Medical Center in Dover.
She worked and retired from Sears after 35 years of service. She enjoyed spending time with her family, NASCAR, playing cards with friends and reading. Millie also volunteered her services supporting the New Comers Club, AARP, Modern Maturity and the Blood Bank.
Proceeded in death by her husband, Ward D. Turner; her daughter, Gail Goodhand; and sister, Gladis Crisp.
Survived by her son, Keith Turner and wife Kay of Dover; two grandsons, Kevin Turner of Dover, Scott Turner and wife Liz of Dover; and four great grandchildren, Cameron, Austin, Lily and Kole. She is also survived by her sister, Carolyn Shirley of Frankford; nephew, Stacy Hudson; and niece, Marsha Rogers and their children Taylor, Conner, Jared, Olivia, Paige and Jordon.
We will miss her great sense of humor and beautiful smile.
Private services will be held for the family.
Letters of condolences may be sent to www.traderfh.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Feb. 25, 2020