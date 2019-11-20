HARRINGTON - Mildred June Elbourn Severe died on Nov. 17, 2019 at Delaware Hospice Center.
She was born on June 15, 1929 the daughter of the late Thomas Bennett and Mabel McGinnis Elbourn. She was educated at Rock Hall High School and worked as a home care aid with Quality Home Care Inc. The majority of Mrs. Severe's life was spent as a mother, homemaker, and caregiver. She was a member of Rock Hall United Methodist Church and Asbury United Methodist Church in Harrington.
She is survived by her children, Roger Redden of Harrington, James Redden of Harrington, Lois Pinson of Smyrna and Nancy Grant of Harrington. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, and eight great great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers contribution may be made to the funeral home to help with expense.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Fellows, Helfenbein, and Newnam Funeral Home, 130 Speer Road, Chestertown, Md. where relatives and friends may call one hour prior (12-1 p.m.). Interment will be in St. Paul's Cemetery.
Published in NewsZapDE on Nov. 20, 2019