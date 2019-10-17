FELTON - Miles L. Cuffee passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019 after fighting a long illness.
Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at 12 noon. Family and friends may visit two hours prior to the service. New Birth Christian Center, 101 Addix Ave., Greenwood, DE 19950. To offer words of comfort or sign the guestbook visit www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com.
Professional services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Milford. Send flowers to Bennie Smith Funeral Home 274 N. Rehoboth Blvd. Milford, DE 19963.
Published in NewsZapDE on Oct. 17, 2019