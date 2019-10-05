Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Milford D. Pettit. View Sign Service Information Lofland Funeral Home - Milford 102 Lakeview Avenue Milford , DE 19963 (302)-422-5416 Viewing 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Farmington Volunteer Fire Company 20920 S. DuPont Highway Farmington , DE View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM Farmington Volunteer Fire Company 20920 S. DuPont Highway Farmington , DE View Map Send Flowers Obituary

HARRINGTON - Milford D. Pettit, Sr. passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 at home.

Milford was born in Anderson, S.C. the son of the late Baron Stuben and Dorothy Virginia (Milford) Pettit. He worked for General Foods in Dover for 28 years, 17 of those years as a supervisor before retiring in 1995. Milford was also a poultry farmer, working J & M Ranch for 26 years with his beloved wife, Joyce, before retiring together in January 2003. Milford and his wife, Joyce, always enjoyed doing everything together, for you would not see one without the other. He loved children and celebrating Christmas. He and Joyce were known for having a large Christmas Snow Village set up in their home as well as having over 50,000 lights on their property every year.

He was a member of the Farmington Fire Company from 1971 to 1983 where he was past president. Milford also had the honor of serving as the 55th president of the Kent County Firefighters Association, having served from 1975 – 1976. He was also instrumental in initiating the 911 Dispatch Program for Kent County. He also served as president of the Tri-State Rabbit Association. Representing the association, he and Joyce would have the honor of traveling to Panama twice in their lives to teach the indigenous people located deep in the rain forests of Panama how to raise rabbits as a food source to provide for their families. Milford also enjoyed dancing and at one time, he could be seen dancing as a regular on the local Salisbury Television Station Dance Program.

In addition to his parents, Milford was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Joyce A. (Moore) Pettit; two sons, Wade Pettit and Brent Pettit; two brothers, James Pettit and Randall Pettit; and two sisters, Sara Looney and Conice Kernodle.

He is survived by his two sons James Wylie Pettit and his wife, Becky, and Milford Delano Pettit, Jr. and his wife, Donna; two daughters Rita Annette Norwood and her husband Dennis and Denise Ann Pettit and her husband Jerry Jania; a brother Paul Pettit and one sister Wanda Taylor; as well as 17 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren.

A viewing will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at the Farmington Volunteer Fire Company, 20920 S. DuPont Highway, Farmington where funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Burial will be in Carey's Campground Cemetery, Millsboro.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions to Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963.

