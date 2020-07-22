Milton 'Byrd' Godwin, 61
ONANCOCK, Va. - Milton "Byrd" Godwin, of Onancock, Va., formerly of Milford, Del., passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020.
Born August 16, 1958, he was the son of Anne Byrd Godwin of Onancock, and the late David King Godwin. Byrd was a longtime car salesman, and retired from I.G. Burton in Lewes, Del.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his daughter, Elizabeth Grimminger and her husband Greg, of Dover, Del.; a sister, Anny Godwin Kellam and her husband John Harris, of Onancock; and two nieces, Parker and Meridith Kellam.
He was predeceased by his father, David, and his son, David Reynolds Godwin.
Byrd spent nearly 34 years in the automobile business and through his work, developed many lifelong friendships. In his younger years he enjoyed participating in numerous sports, including softball, volleyball, golf, bowling, billiards, shuffleboard, and always enjoyed being part of "the team". NASCAR was a favorite pastime. If you wanted to see a twinkle in his eye, all that was needed was a conversation about his children – David and Elizabeth. Byrd was immensely proud of them and he enjoyed sharing their accomplishments. His wit and humor will be missed by those that knew him best.
A private memorial service will be held.
Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.shortfuneralservicesandcremation.com