GWYNN OAK, Md. â€" Milton J. Drummond, Jr. passed away on Saturday, May 24, 2020.
The Service to Celebrate his life will be on Friday, June 5, 2020 with a Public Viewing from 1-3 p.m. and a private service commencing at 3 p.m., at Bennie Smith Funeral Home, 437 N. Front Street, Seaford, DE 19973.
To offer words of comfort or sign the guestbook visit www.benniesmuthfuneralhome.com. Professional services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Seaford.
Published in Delaware State News on Jun. 2, 2020.