Milton L. Reed, 84
SEAFORD - Milton L. Reed passed away at Lofland Park Center, Seaford, on October 25, 2020.
Mr. Reed proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was a patriotic man and a very active member of the American Legion where he served as Past Post Commander. Mr. Reed worked as a groundskeeper for the State of Maryland.
Mr. Reed, also known as "Daddy O", was a kind man, always with a smile, and a great sense of humor. He was a polite, selfless man who was family oriented, enjoyed traveling with his wife, Donna, cross country in an RV. He attended church, played the guitar, and enjoyed listening to country music.
Mr. Reed was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Donna Reed.
He is survived by his sons, Steven Reed, Robert Reed; daughter, Christine Reed; four grandchildren; and his siblings, Patsy Reed, Nancy Williams, Buddy Reed, Billy Reed, and Jerrel Reed.
Services will take place at the Thomas E. Melvin & Son Funeral Home, 15522 South DuPont Hwy, Harrington, on Friday, October 30, 2020, at 1 p.m. A visitation for family and friends will take place at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Interment will take place privately at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery in Crownsville, Md.
We are adhering to the CDC and Delaware guidelines of occupancy limits, social distancing, and those in attendance must wear a mask.
Arrangements are by the Thomas E. Melvin & Son Funeral Home Inc, Harrington. Visit us at www.melvinfuneralhome.com to send flowers or sign condolence book.



Published in Delaware State News on Oct. 28, 2020.
