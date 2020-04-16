DOVER - Minnie Frances Brummell, born Aug. 25, 1944, departed this life on April 9, 2020. Minnie was employed for many years at Perdue Farms in Georgetown, Del. She later worked at Walmart until retirement.
Minnie enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially movie time with her good friend, Joann Robinson. Always the loving grandmother, she was supportive and caring to her family.
She was preceded in death by two brothers.
She is survived by daughter, Michelle Jester; grandchildren, Alexus Jester and Lacole Jester; sister, Deartha (Dot) Conyers (Curtis); nieces, Yvette Guinn (Patrick), Brenda Conyers and Jackie Snipes; and a host of other extended family and friends.
Published in NewsZapDE on Apr. 16, 2020