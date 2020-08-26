1/1
Mitchell L. "Mitch" Harding
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mitchell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mitchell L. 'Mitch'
Harding, 58
HARRINGTON - Mitchell L. "Mitch" Harding passed away at home on August 21, 2020 ending his courageous six year battle with cancer after going under Hospice care on June 12, 2020.
He was cared for by his wife, Catherine M. Harding and Delaware Hospice.
Mitchell was born in Milford, Del. to the late Howard L. and Florence M. Harding.
Mitchell graduated from Cape Henlopen High School. Mitchell was a self-employed contractor for over 30 years. He loved NASCAR, was an avid bowler, and he had a men's softball team for many years. Mitchell was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and uncle to many nieces and nephews.
Mitchell is survived by his wife, Catherine M. Harding; custodial grandson, Daylin J. Harding; six children, sons, Paul Harding (Harrington) and Mitchell Harding Jr. (Harrington); daughters, Pamela Harding (Dover), Sheila Cowherd (Texas), and Ashley Krouse (Dover); and many grandchildren; six siblings, Karen (Gary) Marengo of Dover, Gale (Mike) Hartzell of California, Kevin (Donna) Harding of Magnolia, Howard L. Harding of Harrington, Richard (Ginnie) Harding of Milford, and Charles Harding of Virginia.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020 at 7 p.m. in the chapel of Berry-Short Funeral Home, 217 E. Main St., Felton, DE 19943, where friends may call after 5 p.m. Burial will be private. Those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all social distancing protocols.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mitchell may be made to: Delaware Hospice Center, 911 S. DuPont Highway, Dover, DE 19901.
Online condolences can be offered to the family at: www.shortfuneralservicesandcremation.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Delaware State News on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Berry-Short Funeral Home Inc
Main St
Felton, DE 19943
(302) 284-4548
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved