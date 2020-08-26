Mitchell L. 'Mitch'
Harding, 58
HARRINGTON - Mitchell L. "Mitch" Harding passed away at home on August 21, 2020 ending his courageous six year battle with cancer after going under Hospice care on June 12, 2020.
He was cared for by his wife, Catherine M. Harding and Delaware Hospice.
Mitchell was born in Milford, Del. to the late Howard L. and Florence M. Harding.
Mitchell graduated from Cape Henlopen High School. Mitchell was a self-employed contractor for over 30 years. He loved NASCAR, was an avid bowler, and he had a men's softball team for many years. Mitchell was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and uncle to many nieces and nephews.
Mitchell is survived by his wife, Catherine M. Harding; custodial grandson, Daylin J. Harding; six children, sons, Paul Harding (Harrington) and Mitchell Harding Jr. (Harrington); daughters, Pamela Harding (Dover), Sheila Cowherd (Texas), and Ashley Krouse (Dover); and many grandchildren; six siblings, Karen (Gary) Marengo of Dover, Gale (Mike) Hartzell of California, Kevin (Donna) Harding of Magnolia, Howard L. Harding of Harrington, Richard (Ginnie) Harding of Milford, and Charles Harding of Virginia.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020 at 7 p.m. in the chapel of Berry-Short Funeral Home, 217 E. Main St., Felton, DE 19943, where friends may call after 5 p.m. Burial will be private. Those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all social distancing protocols.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mitchell may be made to: Delaware Hospice Center, 911 S. DuPont Highway, Dover, DE 19901.
