Molly Marie Moen
Wildblood, 46
BRIDGEVILLE - Molly Marie Moen Wildblood passed away suddenly on Thursday 30 July, 2020. Molly was born in Big Spring, Texas the daughter of Jordan and Kathleen Moen. Molly was a proud "Air Force Brat" and traveled with her father's assignments throughout the United States and Germany. She graduated from Caesar Rodney High School in 1991. Worked in various clerical positions for the State of Delaware and finally Flight Safety Services Corp at Dover Air Force Base.
Molly is survived by her partner, Scott Schulze, Bridgeville; her children, Daniel Stumpf, Felton, Jacob Wildblood of Loganville, Ga. and Emily Roswell of Harrington; father, Jordan Moen and step-mother Linda Moen of Melbourne, Fla. and Holyoke, Mass; her sister, Jennifer (Moen) Bothell, her husband Joe and their son Tyler all of Murphy, Texas; her brother, Eric Moen of Holyoke, Mass. and his daughters Jordan and Skylar Moen of Magnolia. Molly was predeceased by her mother, Kathleen. Molly was a fighter and met several health challenges including a liver transplant in 2017.
A private memorial for family members will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made in Molly's name to the Gift of Life Family House, 401 Callowhill St, Philadelphia, PA 19123. Phone: 267-546-9800.
Arr. by Lofland Funeral Home, Milford, DE. Letters of condolence may be shared with the family at www.loflandandmcknatt.com



Published in Delaware State News on Aug. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lofland Funeral Home - Milford
102 Lakeview Avenue
Milford, DE 19963
(302) 422-5416
