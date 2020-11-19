1/1
Monica Mary (Blanc) Fratelli
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Monica's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Monica Mary (Blanc) Fratelli, 86
Monica Mary (Blanc) Fratelli passed away peacefully on November 13, 2020. Born in Warsaw, N.Y., February 6, 1934 the daughter of Charity (Holt) and Thomas Blanc, Monica grew up with nine brothers and sisters in Perry, N.Y.
She graduated from Perry High School and got a job as a secretary at a plumbing contractor. In 1956 she married the love of her life, Alfonse Fratelli and soon after had their daughter Marianne (Neal) and son James. In 1966 the family moved to Delaware where Monica and Al lived in Dover for the remainder of their days.
Monica and Al created a strong family built on faith and fun. Monica was an active member of the Holy Cross Catholic Church and was a volunteer at Kent General Hospital in the emergency room for a number of years. Monica and Al rarely missed a sporting event, school activity or family gathering for their children and grandchildren. They frequently visited their home state and family in New York once a year at the family reunion in Letchworth State Park. Monica was known for her laugh and fiery personality. She was passionate and protective of her family and her famous home cooking will be missed.
Monica was preceded in death by her husband, Alfonse; daughter, Marianne Fratelli Neal; son, James Alfonse Fratelli; and grandson, Anthony James Fratelli. She is lovingly remembered by her son-in-law, Russell Neal; granddaughter, Monica Wheatley (Jimmy); granddaughter, Lauren Friday (Adam); grandson, Kirk Neal (Lauren); nine great-grandchildren; and a host of cousins and friends.
Funeral Mass Monday, November 23, 2020, 10 a.m. at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 631 S. State St., Dover, Del. Interment of urn at a later date. Guests are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing.
Share a memory at www.pippinfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Delaware State News from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pippin Funeral Home
119 W. Camden Wyoming
Camden Wyoming, DE 19934
(302) 697-7002
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved