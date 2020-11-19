Monica Mary (Blanc) Fratelli, 86
Monica Mary (Blanc) Fratelli passed away peacefully on November 13, 2020. Born in Warsaw, N.Y., February 6, 1934 the daughter of Charity (Holt) and Thomas Blanc, Monica grew up with nine brothers and sisters in Perry, N.Y.
She graduated from Perry High School and got a job as a secretary at a plumbing contractor. In 1956 she married the love of her life, Alfonse Fratelli and soon after had their daughter Marianne (Neal) and son James. In 1966 the family moved to Delaware where Monica and Al lived in Dover for the remainder of their days.
Monica and Al created a strong family built on faith and fun. Monica was an active member of the Holy Cross Catholic Church and was a volunteer at Kent General Hospital in the emergency room for a number of years. Monica and Al rarely missed a sporting event, school activity or family gathering for their children and grandchildren. They frequently visited their home state and family in New York once a year at the family reunion in Letchworth State Park. Monica was known for her laugh and fiery personality. She was passionate and protective of her family and her famous home cooking will be missed.
Monica was preceded in death by her husband, Alfonse; daughter, Marianne Fratelli Neal; son, James Alfonse Fratelli; and grandson, Anthony James Fratelli. She is lovingly remembered by her son-in-law, Russell Neal; granddaughter, Monica Wheatley (Jimmy); granddaughter, Lauren Friday (Adam); grandson, Kirk Neal (Lauren); nine great-grandchildren; and a host of cousins and friends.
Funeral Mass Monday, November 23, 2020, 10 a.m. at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 631 S. State St., Dover, Del. Interment of urn at a later date. Guests are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing.
