MSgt Ernest G.
Magers, Jr., USAF Ret.
MSgt Ernest 'Ernie', 'Buddy', 'Buster' G. Magers, Jr., USAF Retired was born October 31, 1949, in Louisville, Ky. and passed away at Temple Lung Center, Philadelphia, Pa. on August 10, 2020.
MSgt Magers served 24 years in the U.S. Air Force as an Electronics Technician and Aircraft Loadmaster. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War, the Panama invasion and Desert Shield/Desert Storm as well as numerous classified operations. He was a Special Operations Loadmaster and a member of the C-5 Airdrop Test Team. His final assignment was as Loadmaster Superintendent of the 3rd Airlift Squadron, Dover Air Force Base, Del.
Ernest was one of six brothers and was preceded in death by Allan, Steve and Ronnie Magers. Survived by Paul and Robby who reside in Louisville, Kentucky. Also survived by their adopted sister, Jackie Kegeler of Dover, Del. Also, close friends Jon and Louise Andrews of Magnolia, Del.
Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020 Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. followed by a Celebration of Life at 6 p.m. at Trader Funeral Home, 12 Lotus Street, Dover, Del. Burial will be private at Sharon Hill Memorial Park, Dover, Del. In consideration of protecting the family and friends health, public health guidelines enacted for the prevention of the spread of covid-19 virus, limitations on gatherings, physical distancing, use of hand sanitation and masks are in place.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Gift of Life Family House, 401 Callowhill Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123 who were great support during his health crisis. Additional donations should go to the AMC Museum Education Outreach Club, PO Box 218, Magnolia, DE 19962.
