Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Muriel Johanna (Larsen) Gettings. View Sign Service Information Faries Funeral Home 29 South Main Street Smyrna , DE 19977 (302)-653-8816 Viewing 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Faries Funeral Home 29 South Main Street Smyrna , DE 19977 View Map Viewing 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Faries Funeral Home 29 South Main Street Smyrna , DE 19977 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Faries Funeral Home 29 South Main Street Smyrna , DE 19977 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

SMYRNA - Muriel Johanna (Larsen) Gettings passed away peacefully at her home in Smyrna on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019 at the age of 99. Muriel was born on Oct. 14, 1920 in Boston, Mass., to the late Kristian and Petra (Kulberg) Larsen. For many years she was lovingly cared for by her daughter, Jackie, her family, and the staff of the Smyrna Adult Day Care Services.

Muriel graduated from Hyde Park High School, Boston, Mass. She married John Litchfield Gettings on Sept. 16, 1939. They were married 56 years. They began raising their family in Rockland, Mass., until 1964 when they moved to Smyrna, when John was transferred with General Foods.

Muriel was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who loved spending time with her family and friends. She was first, last and always a "Lady". She will be missed by all.

She was predeceased by her husband, John; son, John C. (Jack); brothers, Lloyd, Ralph, Robert; and sister, Ethel; grandson, John W. Cole; and special friend, Tina Potts.

She is survived by her daughters, Jo Ann Cole (Wayne) of Cabool, Mo., Judy Pleasanton (Ron) of Clayton, Jackie Fardoulis (Tony) of Smyrna; daughter-in-law, Penny of Winston-Salem, N.C.; grandchildren, David Gettings of Woodbridge, Va., Melissa Welch (Geoff) of Seattle, Wash., Roger Cole (Stephanie) of Lexington, Mo., Katie Cole of Sugar Creek, Mo., Matt Pleasanton and Megan Pleasanton of Clayton, Erin Baer (Mark), Nick Fardoulis (Alyssa) and Emily Fardoulis of Smyrna; great grandchildren, Ethan, Alex, Cassidy, Jackson, Mark III, Ellie, Max; and by her beloved dog, Barney.

A viewing will be held Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Another viewing will be held on Monday, Dec. 2 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Funeral Services will be Monday, Dec. 2, at 11 a.m. at Faries Funeral Home, 29 South Main Street, Smyrna with internment immediately following at Old Fellows Cemetery, Smyrna.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the .





SMYRNA - Muriel Johanna (Larsen) Gettings passed away peacefully at her home in Smyrna on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019 at the age of 99. Muriel was born on Oct. 14, 1920 in Boston, Mass., to the late Kristian and Petra (Kulberg) Larsen. For many years she was lovingly cared for by her daughter, Jackie, her family, and the staff of the Smyrna Adult Day Care Services.Muriel graduated from Hyde Park High School, Boston, Mass. She married John Litchfield Gettings on Sept. 16, 1939. They were married 56 years. They began raising their family in Rockland, Mass., until 1964 when they moved to Smyrna, when John was transferred with General Foods.Muriel was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who loved spending time with her family and friends. She was first, last and always a "Lady". She will be missed by all.She was predeceased by her husband, John; son, John C. (Jack); brothers, Lloyd, Ralph, Robert; and sister, Ethel; grandson, John W. Cole; and special friend, Tina Potts.She is survived by her daughters, Jo Ann Cole (Wayne) of Cabool, Mo., Judy Pleasanton (Ron) of Clayton, Jackie Fardoulis (Tony) of Smyrna; daughter-in-law, Penny of Winston-Salem, N.C.; grandchildren, David Gettings of Woodbridge, Va., Melissa Welch (Geoff) of Seattle, Wash., Roger Cole (Stephanie) of Lexington, Mo., Katie Cole of Sugar Creek, Mo., Matt Pleasanton and Megan Pleasanton of Clayton, Erin Baer (Mark), Nick Fardoulis (Alyssa) and Emily Fardoulis of Smyrna; great grandchildren, Ethan, Alex, Cassidy, Jackson, Mark III, Ellie, Max; and by her beloved dog, Barney.A viewing will be held Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Another viewing will be held on Monday, Dec. 2 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Funeral Services will be Monday, Dec. 2, at 11 a.m. at Faries Funeral Home, 29 South Main Street, Smyrna with internment immediately following at Old Fellows Cemetery, Smyrna.The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the . Published in NewsZapDE on Nov. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.