Mykal Prearre Alexander Jones
Mykal Prearre Alexander Jones, 27
Mykal Prearre Alexander Jones, lovingly known as "Buddy" to his family, lost his battle to COVID-19 on August 17, 2020.
Mykal leaves behind his mother, Michelle Johnson; his brother, Aron Prearre Johnson; and father, Donald Little Jr. He was preceded in death by his "Dad" Prearre W. Jones; and grandmother, Merry K. Jones. Mykal is deeply loved and will be missed by his grandparents, Lydia and Jacobo Arguelles; his aunts, Lori, Alisa, Amy and Kim Jones; and uncle, Alex Arguelles.
He will also be missed by his girlfriend and love of his life, Robin Knight as well as Liam Knight who he loved like his own son.
Mykal was beloved by his family and friends. His warmth, humor, kindness and patience made all who know him care for him. Mykal was a talented photographer. He had the unique talent to capture that special moment and bring out the best in others. Mykal was pursuing his Counselor license and hoped to continue his career helping others.
Mykal was a loving son, brother, nephew, boyfriend, father, cousin and friend. He will forever leave a hole in the hearts of those who love him fiercely.
Published in Delaware State News on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
August 19, 2020
This is so very heartbreaking; may God strengthen all who love him and will miss him. May you all remember his bright light and beautiful spirit .
Reya Quarles
