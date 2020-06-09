Mykal Sean Learmond Dempster
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mykal's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mykal Sean Learmond Dempster gained his wings on Monday, June 1, 2020.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Bennie Smith Funeral Home, 717 W. Division St., Dover, DE 19904 with a public viewing from 1-2 p.m., funeral service will be privately held for immediate family.
Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com. Professional Services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Dover.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Delaware State News on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
10
Viewing
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Bennie Smith Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bennie Smith Funeral Homes
717 West Division St
Dover, DE 19904
(302) 678-8747
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 9, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Bennie Smith Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved