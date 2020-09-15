Myrna L. Graham, 80
HARRINGTON, Myrna L. Graham passed away at home on Saturday, September 12, 2020. Myrna was born in Washington, DC to the late, Mildred L. and Robert D. Haffer.
Myrna graduated from the Suitland High School in Suitland, Md. She resided mostly in the Forestville, Md. area, where she was the secretary and treasurer of the Edwards Exavating Inc.
Myrna enjoyed shopping and attending to her flower gardens. She was a great cook and loved to cook, but also enjoyed going out to dinner. She enjoyed decorating and was always finding something new to add to her home.
She will be remembered as strong willed, but if she ever saw anyone in need she would be the first to offer a hand, or open her home up to welcome you inside. She always dressed nicely and put together to look her best no matter what, and known for her blue eyes. She will be sorely missed.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, William B. Graham Sr.; sons, William B. "Billy" Graham Jr., Robert K. "Bobby" Graham Sr.; brother, Robert D. (Joan) Haffer; sister, Sherry Lee Haffer Schombert; grandson, Robert K. Graham Jr.; granddaughter, Megan Graham; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Services for Myrna will be Wednesday, Sept 16, 2020 at the Melvin Funeral Home, 15522 South DuPont Hwy., Harrington, at 1 p.m. A visitation for family and friends will start at 12 noon. Interment will take place at the Hollywood Cemetery, Harrington. We are adhering to the CDC and Delaware guidelines of occupancy limits, social distancing, and masks.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas E. Melvin & Son Funeral Home, please visit us at www.melvinfuneralhome.com
to express or send condolences.