HARRINGTON - Myrna Tiedgen, formerly of Harrington, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020, at the Cadia Healthcare Capitol of Dover. She was born in Pennsylvania to the late, Ammond and Lillian Boyer.
Mrs. Tiedgen worked as a waitress for many years. Some of the restaurants she worked for included Kirby and Holloway of Dover, Blue Coat Inn, Country Eatery, Lettuce Bowl, and also the Market Fare in Bethany where she was well known for her cheesecakes and raison bread that she baked. She was always dedicated to her job and never minded hard work. She made sure to instill into her family the values of a hard days work.
When she was not hard at work, or taking care of her family, she enjoyed baking, sewing, embroidery work, gardening, trips to the beach, and taking care of her Collie. She especially enjoyed sewing, and making things for others.
Mrs. Tiedgen will be remembered as upbeat and positive. She always had a positive outlook on things, and was always nurturing everyone around her to bring out the best in themselves. She was always putting others above herself. Her family meant the world to her, and she will be deeply missed.
She was a member and very involved with her church, Calvary Assembly of God in Dover.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Fred Mertz; and her second husband, Richard "Dick" Tiedgen; son in law, Mike Fry; step daughter in law, Pam Tiedgen.
Mrs. Tiedgen is survived by her children, Chris (Tina) Mertz, Ricky (Kimberly) Mertz, Roxann (Ray) Parker, Selena Fry, Starla (Mark) Plummer; step children, Mike Tiedgen, Donald Tiedgen, Cindy Tiedgen, Britanny Tiedgen, Joe (Penny) Vlach; sister, Connie Schlectic; aunt, Ardeth Hadley; many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Due to the recommendations imposed by the CDC and the State of Delaware concerning gatherings, services for Mrs. Tiedgen will be private and by the immediate family only. She will be laid to rest at the Delaware Veterans Cemetery, Millsboro. Condolences are encouraged to be sent via www.melvinfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas E. Melvin & Son Funeral Home
Published in NewsZapDE on May 5, 2020.