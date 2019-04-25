MILFORD - Myrtle Darling Wilkins passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at home. Myrtle was born in Felton the daughter of the late Elijah and Ora (Remus) Darling.
She worked as a secretary for the Delaware State Police for 20 years before retiring. Once retired, Myrtle went to work assisting her husband Norman Wilkins full time with his custom home building business New House Construction, and his trash businesses N.L. Wilkins and Sons, Inc. and George Jester, Inc. all in Canterbury. She loved to play games, enjoyed planning and hosting family gatherings and loved to laugh. Myrtle enjoyed taking shorthand and continued fine tuning her shorthand taking skills up until her death. She always had a glowing smile and could be found offering everyone a kind and encouraging word. She saw the good in everyone, had a heart of gold and was well loved by all. Myrtle loved to read, especially her Bible.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Rachel Louise Zulauf in 2017; her four sisters, Hazel Darling, Doris Darling, Thelma Massey and Ruth Seamens; and her two brothers, Donald and Bernard Darling.
She is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Norman L. Wilkins; two sons, Mark Wilkins and his wife Sherry and Jonathan Wilkins; her son-in-law, Paul Zulauf; one sister, Frances Moore; and one brother, Etzel Darling.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Lincoln Cemetery, Clendaniel Pond Road, Lincoln.
In lieu of flowers contributions to the , 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202 are suggested.
Published in NewsZapDE on Apr. 25, 2019
Published in NewsZapDE on Apr. 25, 2019