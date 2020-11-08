Myrtle Eckeard
Schrock-Palmer, 96
HAGERSTOWN, Md. - Myrtle Eckeard Schrock-Palmer passed away peacefully in her sleep on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Williamsport Nursing Home surrounded by her loving family.
Born July 24, 1924 in Kenton, Del., she was the daughter of the late William Henry Eckeard and Florence Rebecca (Tatman) Eckeard.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Palmer in 1984.
She was employed by Thurmont Shoe Factory.
She is survived by three sons, Rudy Eckeard, Robert Schrock and Earl "Ben" Schrock; one daughter, Myrtle Schrock-Lemon; and numerous, grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by two sons, Peter Schrock and John Schrock and numerous brothers and sisters.
A graveside service was held Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Cedar Lawn Memorial Park, Hagerstown. Pastor Randy Reid officiated.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to J.L. Davis Funeral Home, 12525 Bradbury Ave. Smithsburg, MD, 21783 to help defray funeral expenses.
