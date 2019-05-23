Guest Book View Sign Service Information Evan W Smith Funeral Services 518 S Bay Rd Dover , DE 19901 (302)-526-4662 Viewing 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church 229 E. Commerce St. Smyrna , DE View Map Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church 229 E. Commerce St. Smyrna , DE View Map Send Flowers Obituary

CLAYTON - Naaman (Chuck) Summers, Jr. of Clayton, Delaware was born to the late Naaman, Sr. and Marjarine V. Summers on Saturday, May 13, 1950 in Wilmington, Delaware. He transitioned from his earthly life on Saturday, May 18, 2019 surrounded by his family. Chuck professed his faith in Jesus Christ under the pastoral leadership of Rev. Dr. Ronniere Robinson.

He attended school in the Smyrna School District. While a student at John Bassett Moore High School, Chuck played basketball and was on the track team where he was a member of the 4x 100 meter relay team that placed 2nd in the 1968 State Championship. After high school he graduated from Delaware State College with a Bachelor of Science degree in Health & Physical Education, followed by receiving his + 30 in Special Education. He married the love of his life, Barbara Richardson, in 1972. From this union were born three daughters.

If you knew anything about Chuck, you would know that his greatest joy was his family. He enjoyed life, music, dancing, cruises, and bus trips with friends, the Philadelphia Eagles, the 76ers, the Phillies, car shows and his alma mater, Delaware State University. Chuck has a history of coaching in the Smyrna/Clayton Girls Softball Association, playing in an adult basketball league and was a man of few words.

Chuck retired from state government in 2011 after a combined total of 42 years which began at Delaware Hospital for the Chronically Ill, followed by Governor Bacon Health Center working as a counselor and physical education teacher; to Silver Lake Treatment Center in Middletown as a special education teacher.

Chuck is preceded in death by his father, Naaman Summers, Sr., his mother, Marjarine V. Summers, 3 brothers, Albert Bell, Ronald Summers, Sr., and Darren Summers; and his daughter, Heather.

His life will forever be cherished in the lives of his wife, Barbara; daughters, Dana Fountain (Reuben), Deven Burton (Da-Ron); 9 grandchildren, Reuben Fountain II (Lykeerah), Kyree Fountain, Dalayna Fountain, Jasmine Akins, Aliyah, Elijah, Joshua and Malik Archible and DJ Burton; and 1 great-grandson, Reuben III (Tre'). Also are his four sisters who loved him dearly, Sharon Summers, Lawanda Wilkins (Alfonza), Cherylann Landis (Dennis), and Gina Sullivan; and sister-in-law, Jacqueline Summers. Additional relatives are his father-in-law, William Richardson; sisters and brothers-in-law, Ethella Clark, Donald & Sandy Richardson, Stanley & Lisa Richardson, Kevin Richardson, Tracey Richardson, Barry & Sharon Richardson. Four godsons, Keandre' Summers, James Wilkins, Jason Wilkins, Ryan Lewis; his aunts Delores Benson Jackson and Betty Todd; his uncle Lawrence Turner; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Service of celebration will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 25 at Bethel A.M.E. Church, 229 E. Commerce St., Smyrna, DE. Viewing from 9-11 a.m; with formal homegoing service to follow. Interment in Odd Fellows Cemetery, 420 S. Dupont Blvd., Smyrna, DE.

