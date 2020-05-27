GEORGETOWN â€" Nance Douglass Ossman passed away peacefully on Friday, May 22, 2020 at Harbor Healthcare after a long illness and COVID-19.
She was the beloved wife of 63 years to Harold Ossman and a devoted mother of four children: Judy O. May (Tom) of Gold Hill, N.C., Lori O. Cain (Rocky) of Georgetown, Mary Beth O. Grimes (Monty) of Chester, W.Va. and Robert Ossman (Cari) of Millsboro.
She was also a loving grandmother to six grandchildren, Tamara May, Nicholas Cain, Andrew May, Ian Cain, Emma Ossman, & Melissa Ossman; and two great grandchildren.
Born and raised in Chester, West Virginia, Nance graduated from Chester High School in 1951 then attended Baldwin-Wallace College in Ohio. She joined the Alpha Gamma Delta Sorority and completed her degree in music education in 1955. It was there that she met her college sweetheart, â€œHarryâ€�.
Nance was an active member of each community where she lived. While in Chester, she was in Jr. Womenâ€™s Club, a girl scout leader, Friends of the Chester Library, taught Sunday school, served as a church elder, was choir director then later choir member only, and accompanied scores of children on piano. After moving to Delaware, she was actively involved in Friends of the Library, Millsboro Womenâ€™s Club, and especially enjoyed her time as Chairman of the 9 Holers at formerly Sussex Pines Country Club.
Nance loved to travel with Harry, cook, read, golf and host family gatherings. She touched so many lives with her kindness and beautiful smile.
Due to restrictions as a result of the coronavirus, a service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to: West Minister Presbyterian Church of Chester, West Virginia, 508 Indiana Ave., Chester, WV 26034
Published in Delaware State News on May 27, 2020.