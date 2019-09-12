Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy C. Thompson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Felton - Nancy C. Thompson, took the hand of Jesus and entered her Heavenly Home on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, from her home. Mrs. Thompson was born in Penn. to the late Clara and Raymond H. Dennis Sr.

Mrs. Thompson was the owner and operator of Country Flowers of Harrington for many years. Upon the sale of that shop, she owned and operated, Something Special, for about 10 years. She was a very good florist and wedding coordinator, who put her artistic and creative talents to good use.

Mrs. Thompson was very active in her community. She held various positions in multiple clubs over the years, and belonged to many, such as the Senior Center, Red Hatters, Girl Scouts, and the Choir Mothers of Asbury United Methodist Church, which she was very active in. She was a take charge kind of person, trusted by all, and very well organized. She was instrumental in a lot of community events, programs, and parades. She gave a lot of her time, talents, and resources without ever expecting praise or a thank you. Whatever activity her children participated in, you could guarantee she would become a part of that as well and use her talents to strengthen that club or organization.

Mrs. Thompson was always socially active and great at getting groups of people together and involved. She will be remembered as a selfless person who always put others first, especially her family, before herself. She will be sadly missed by her family and countless friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Alvin W. Thompson who passed in Dec. of 2003; and her brothers, Raymond, Richard Sr., and Roy Dennis.

She is survived by her sons, Jerry Thompson, Barry Thompson, Robert "Bobby" Thompson; daughters, Susan Thompson Carter, Joann Moore; brothers, Robert Dennis, Ralph Dennis; 10 grandchildren, and many great grandchildren.

A private graveside service for family will take place at a later date in Hollywood Cemetery.

