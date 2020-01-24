Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Edgens Wyatt. View Sign Service Information Short Funeral Services 416 Federal Street Milton , DE 19968 (302)-684-8521 Send Flowers Obituary

LEWES - Nancy Wyatt, a Lewes native, daughter of the late Clarence A. Edgens, Jr. and Ruth Hazel Edgens departed this life on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. In addition to her parents, Nancy was predeceased by a half-brother, Walter C. (Kertie) Bryan.

She is survived by two sons and a daughter, William E. Wyatt (David) of Newark, Ashley C. Murray (Jon) of Millsboro, and Shannon C. Wyatt of Lewes; and four grandchildren, Christian, Gabriel, Oasis, and Liam. She is also survived by her three sisters and a brother, Linda L. Mitchell (Pat) of Hiawassee, Ga., Patricia A. Gable (Bob) of Lewes, Clarence A. Edgens, III (Joyce) of Millsboro, and Darlene D. Edgens of Lewes; two half- sisters, Connie Breeding of Hickman, and Sara Nelson of Winter Haven, Fla.; many special nieces and nephews; and her aunt, BettyAnn Hazel Connor of Milton.

Nancy leaves behind many friends she made through her career as a hair stylist. She enjoyed her clientele and considered being with her coworkers and them to be a tremendous addition to her life.

She is remembered by her children, grandchildren, family, and friends for her deep spiritual strength. She will be dearly missed for the trust and dependability she provided others. Walking through life with Nancy, sharing her sense of humor, has been a true joy and an honor.

More than any earthly attributes, Nancy could hold you like you had never been held before; she could rock you, like you'd never been rocked before; and she could love you like you'd never been loved before.

On Nancy's behalf, the family would like to express their deep appreciation for the outstanding care she received at Beebe Healthcare, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania (Dr. Lee and staff), Tunnell Cancer Center (Dr. Peri, Rhonda, and staff), Delaware Hospice (Jennifer, Dorothy and Bonnie), and all the caretakers who blessed us with the time we had with her. We thank Bethel United Methodist Church, The Elizabeth Circle (Ruthann Baker), Groome United Methodist Church, Lewes High School Class of 1968, and all those who supported her and us through continuous thoughts and prayers.

We know you are with your Best Friend, Nance, as we are missing ours. Enjoy the blessings of eternal peace and joy you are so deserving of.

In celebration of Nancy's life and in keeping with her wishes, spiritual nature, and love of birds, the family invites you to hang a bird feeder at your home to join us in cherishing her memory. A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date at her favorite meditation location.

Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Services, Milton.





