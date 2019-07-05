Milford - On July 2, 2019, Nancy G. Cote went home to be with the Lord.
She was born on Sept. 1, 1935 in Manhattan, N.Y., to the late Mario and Mary Muritori.
Nancy worked as a substitute teacher for the Milford School district, a receptionist for Dr. Ma, and a receptionist for Milford Motors Automotive Mall.
Mrs. Cote was very active in the Greenwood Cheer Center.
She enjoyed crocheting, knitting, and reading. Nancy also help our active duty members by sending things she had knitted and care packages.
Nancy is survived by her husband of 64 years, Robert Cote, Jr. She is also survived by her daughters, Denise Dove and her husband James, and Sheila Shields and her husband Martin; her granddaughters, Chrissie Dotson and Amber Wechtenhiser and her husband Nick; her great granddaughter, Abby Wechtenhiser; and her grandson-in-law, Mark Dotson.
A Memorial Mass will be held at St. John's the Apostle Catholic Church, 506 Seabury Ave., Milford, DE 19963 at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 6, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, donations in the name of Abby Wechtenhiser may be made to Nemours Fund for Children's Health, Shands House, 1600 Rockland Road, Wilmington, DE 19803.
For condolences please visit www.rogersfhmilford.com
Published in NewsZapDE on July 5, 2019