Nancy Kersey Otis, 91
Nancy Kersey Otis, most recently a resident of Courtland Manor Nursing Home of Dover, passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020, at the Bayhealth-Kent General Hospital. Nancy was born at Bowers Beach, to the late, James and Annie Banks, the last of nine children.
During her adult life, Nancy lived in Viola, Dover, and Harrington, Del. She was employed as a seamstress with the old Ace Dress Co. of Harrington, becoming one of their representatives for the ILGWU, the International Garment Workers Union. She worked at similar venues and finished her employment career at ConAgra of Milford.
Nancy was predeceased by her brothers, Harry, Martin, and James Banks; sisters, Annabelle Irons,
Margaret Slusar, Sara Willin, Beulah Hammond, and Rosella Wright. She was also predeceased by her daughter, Linda (Kersey) Bell; her second husband, James Otis; and her later companion, Raymond Fleming.
She is survived by her two sons, Charles Kersey Jr. (Barbara) of Greenwood, and Thomas Kersey of Dover; son in law, Dan Bell; eight grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; and one great great grandchild.
A public visitation for Nancy will be Thursday, September 3, at the Melvin Funeral Home, 15522 South DuPont Hwy, Harrington, starting at 11 a.m. A procession to take Nancy to her final resting place at the Bridgeville cemetery will leave the funeral home at noon. We are adhering to the CDC and Delaware guidelines of occupancy limits, social distancing, and masks.
