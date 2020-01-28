LINCOLN - Nancy L. Garbrick passed away on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at Genesis Healthcare Milford Center. She was born on May 15, 1943 in Lincoln to the late Robert J. and Gladys J. (Calhoun) Harding.
Nancy was an employee at L.D. Caulk for 14 years. She enjoyed reading, doing puzzles and bird-watching.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded by her sister, Alice Ladd; and her daughter-in-law, Wanda Garbrick.
Nancy is survived by two sons, John Garbrick and his wife Mary, and Steve Garbrick; brother, James 'Jim' Harding and Sylvia; five grandchildren, Matthew, Melissa, Adam, Sean and Meredith; two great-grandchildren, Cooper and Audrey; and two nieces, Christina and JoAnn.
Funeral services will be held in the chapel of Berry-Short Funeral Home, 119 NW Front St., Milford on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020 at 1 p.m. A time of visitation will begin at 12 noon. Interment will be at St. Johnstown Cemetery, Greenwood.
Published in NewsZapDE on Jan. 28, 2020