DOVER - Nancy L. (Hensinger) Guth passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019 in her home surrounded by her loving family.
Visitation will be 5-7 pm Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at the Pippin Funeral Home, 119 W. Camden-Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.
Funeral service will be 12 p.m. Thursday, May 23, 2019 at the Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 225 Elm St., Emmaus, Pa. where friends may gather two hours earlier. Burial will follow in Emmaus Moravian Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to Delaware Hospice, 911 S. DuPont Hwy., Dover, DE 19901.
Published in NewsZapDE on May 19, 2019