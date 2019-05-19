Nancy L. (Hensinger) Guth

Service Information
Pippin Funeral Home
119 W. Camden Wyoming
Camden Wyoming, DE
19934
(302)-697-7002
Visitation
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Pippin Funeral Home
119 W. Camden Wyoming
Camden Wyoming, DE 19934
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home
225 Elm St.
Emmaus, PA
Funeral service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home
225 Elm St.
Emmaus, PA
Obituary
DOVER - Nancy L. (Hensinger) Guth passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019 in her home surrounded by her loving family.
Visitation will be 5-7 pm Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at the Pippin Funeral Home, 119 W. Camden-Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.
Funeral service will be 12 p.m. Thursday, May 23, 2019 at the Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 225 Elm St., Emmaus, Pa. where friends may gather two hours earlier. Burial will follow in Emmaus Moravian Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to Delaware Hospice, 911 S. DuPont Hwy., Dover, DE 19901.
Visit www.pippinfuneralhome.com for full obituary.
Published in NewsZapDE on May 19, 2019
