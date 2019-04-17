Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy L. Scotton. View Sign



Nancy was born in Downs Chapel, Delaware to the late Clark A. Davis and Reba M. (

Nancy was a Charter and Life Member of Clayton Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary, since its inception in 1959. She was a 60 year member and held officer positions for 32 years. Her awards included Kent County Auxiliary Member of the Year in 2007, Clayton Fire Co. Auxiliary Member of the Year in 2012, and DVFALA Hall of Recognition in 2015.

She and her husband Carl owned and operated Scotton's Texaco until 1982 when a fire almost put them out of business. In 1983 they moved to the lot next to the Texaco station and have been in business for 53 years as Scotton's Service Center.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carl R. Scotton, Sr.

She is survived by two sons, Carl R. "Rick" Scotton, Jr. and wife Janet and Donald "Wayne" Scotton and wife Sheila; daughter, Carol L. Arrington and husband Gary; five grandchildren, Jason & Justin Arrington, Adam Arrington, Wayne Scotton, Jr., and Lauren Scotton; three great grandchildren; two brothers, John "Jackie" Davis and wife Georgia, and Donald Davis; two sisters, Ethel Staats and husband George, and Betty Ann Davis; five nephews; and two nieces.

A viewing will be held on Friday, April 19, 2019 from 2-4 pm in the Faries Funeral Chapel, located at 29 S. Main Street in Smyrna. Services will begin at 4 pm. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers donations in Nancy's memory may be made to Clayton Fire Co. Auxiliary, PO Box 674, Clayton, DE 19938.

