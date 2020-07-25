1/1
Nancy Lee (Nana) Shaw
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy Lee Shaw (Nana)
SMYRNA - Nancy Lee Shaw (Nana) joined the angels on July 19, 2020 succumbing to the COVID 19 virus.
She is survived by her husband, Robert M. Shaw; son, William H. Wessells, IV (Debbie) of Middletown; daughters, Sandra A. Voss, of Smyrna and Deborah L. Willey (Scott) of Virginia Beach; five grandchildren, Kimberly Tetrault (Rhyan), Katie Polkinghorne (Cory), William H. Wessells V, Lt. Leonard H. Voss (Bo), Zachary J. Voss; great-grand-daughter, Viviane Tetrault; brothers, Richard Dieffenderfer (Ida) and Donald Dieffenderfer (Joyce).
Nancy will be remembered for her kind, compassionate and caring heart. At her request, a celebration of life picnic-COVID style-will be held at her son Bill's residence at 800 Silver Run Road, Middletown on Sunday July 26th at 11 a.m. with family and friends invited as they may feel comfortable.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to First State Animal Center, 32 Shelter Circle, Camden, DE 19934; or Bayhealth Foundation Nursing Education Fund, 640 S. State St., Dover, DE 19901.
Our family would like to send heartfelt thanks to the PCU staff at Kent General for the care provided to her.
Please take COVID seriously, we hope you never experience our sadness.
To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.matthewsbryson.com Arrangements are by Matthews-Bryson Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Smyrna.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Delaware State News on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
her son Bill's residence
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Matthews-Bryson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
123 West Commerce Street
Smyrna, DE 19977
(302) 653-2900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 25, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Carol Durham
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved