NEW HOLLAND, Pa. - Nancy Lewis Baer passed away peacefully on Dec. 25, 2019 in New Holland, Pa.

She was born in Dover in 1926 to Frank and Helen (Metz) Lewis. She spent her teenaged years feeling the effects of WWII as the Dover Air force Base grew by leaps and bounds. She attended Wesley College after graduating from Dover H.S. and was one of the first female draftsman for the Bell Telephone Company. She married George "Lee" Baer, who preceded her in death in 2007, two weeks after he returned home from WWII in 1946.

They lived in West Chester, Pa. for many years where both were active members of the West Goshen Baptist Church. Nancy led several Bible study groups there. She also sold 'CopperCraft' at home parties and was promoted to District Manager. She worked as a medical aid in a doctor's office until Lee's retirement. They loved the 'new' idea of retirement communities and moved to Garden Spot Village, New Holland, Pa. in 1999.

Nancy is survived by her three children, Becky Diamond (Hugh), Glen Mills, Pa., Amy Baer, Jennersville, Pa., and George Baer, Havre de Grace, Md.; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Please join us in celebrating her life on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the Garden Spot Village Chapel, 433 S. Kinzer Ave., New Holland, PA 17557. Visitation will begin at 10:15 a.m. Interment will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Union Cemetery in Georgetown.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Garden Spot Village Benevolent Fund, address above.

