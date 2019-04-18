Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Lord. View Sign



Nancy served proudly in the United States Navy. Following her discharge from the Navy, she continued service as a Navy wife. She worked for many years at the University of Delaware.

She is survived by her children: daughter, Jenney (husband John Kieft) of Perryville, Ky.; and her son, Jeffrey (wife Candy) of Lusby, Md.; as well as her granddaughter, Carrie Hernandez (husband David and three daughters) of San Diego, Calif. Also surviving is her sister, Evelyn Hardaway of Attleboro, Mass.; as well as many nieces and nephews. Her sisters, Janet Bandilli and Barbara Forbes of Attleboro, Mass. preceded her in death.

Nancy loved her many crafts some of which were cross-stitch, sewing and knitting. She was also an avid gardener. Her greatest pleasure was reading. She deeply loved all animals, especially dogs and had many during her lifetime.

At her request, the service will be private.

In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to an animal rescue organization of your choice.

Arrangements by Lofland Funeral Home, Milford.



102 Lakeview Avenue

Milford , DE 19963

