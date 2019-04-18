NEWARK - Nancy Lord, longtime resident of Newark, passed away on April 17, 2019. Most recently, she resided in the Delaware Veterans Home in Milford. Born to Paul and Mary Hardaway on Nov. 20, 1930 in Attleboro, Mass.
Nancy served proudly in the United States Navy. Following her discharge from the Navy, she continued service as a Navy wife. She worked for many years at the University of Delaware.
She is survived by her children: daughter, Jenney (husband John Kieft) of Perryville, Ky.; and her son, Jeffrey (wife Candy) of Lusby, Md.; as well as her granddaughter, Carrie Hernandez (husband David and three daughters) of San Diego, Calif. Also surviving is her sister, Evelyn Hardaway of Attleboro, Mass.; as well as many nieces and nephews. Her sisters, Janet Bandilli and Barbara Forbes of Attleboro, Mass. preceded her in death.
Nancy loved her many crafts some of which were cross-stitch, sewing and knitting. She was also an avid gardener. Her greatest pleasure was reading. She deeply loved all animals, especially dogs and had many during her lifetime.
At her request, the service will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to an animal rescue organization of your choice.
