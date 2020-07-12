Nancy Lynne (Weiss) Martin, 66
HARTLY - Nancy Lynne (Weiss) Martin passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Nancy was born September 28, 1953, in Chestertown, Md. to the Late, Frederick & Elizabeth (Bennett) Weiss. She had worked as a secretary in the family plumbing business, along with other places over the years, and in her free time enjoyed doing ceramics, planting flowers, camping, and spending time with family. Nancy also served as a Girl Scout Leader, and was a member of the Multiple Sclerosis Society.
In addition to her parents; Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn L. Martin.
She is survived by three children, Glenn L. Martin, II, of Marydel, Christopher A. Martin, of Hartly, and Brittany E. Sehn-Martin, of Felton; her brother, George Weiss; a sister, Joan Norris; her grandchildren, Edward Martin, Travis Martin, Brooke Martin, and Layla Sehn-Martin; her great-granddaughter, Audrey Martin; along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Funeral Services will be held at 7 p.m., Thursday, July 16, 2020, in the Compassion Assembly Hall at Holy Spirit Mission, 3155 Hourglass Road, Hartly; where friends and family can view one hour before.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society, Delaware Chapter, Two Mill Road, Suite 106, Wilmington, DE 19806 or to Seasons Hospice & Palliative Care of Delaware, LLC, 220 Continental Drive, Suite 407, Newark, DE 19713.
