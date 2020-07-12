1/1
Nancy Lynne (Weiss) Martin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy Lynne (Weiss) Martin, 66
HARTLY - Nancy Lynne (Weiss) Martin passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Nancy was born September 28, 1953, in Chestertown, Md. to the Late, Frederick & Elizabeth (Bennett) Weiss. She had worked as a secretary in the family plumbing business, along with other places over the years, and in her free time enjoyed doing ceramics, planting flowers, camping, and spending time with family. Nancy also served as a Girl Scout Leader, and was a member of the Multiple Sclerosis Society.
In addition to her parents; Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn L. Martin.
She is survived by three children, Glenn L. Martin, II, of Marydel, Christopher A. Martin, of Hartly, and Brittany E. Sehn-Martin, of Felton; her brother, George Weiss; a sister, Joan Norris; her grandchildren, Edward Martin, Travis Martin, Brooke Martin, and Layla Sehn-Martin; her great-granddaughter, Audrey Martin; along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Funeral Services will be held at 7 p.m., Thursday, July 16, 2020, in the Compassion Assembly Hall at Holy Spirit Mission, 3155 Hourglass Road, Hartly; where friends and family can view one hour before.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society, Delaware Chapter, Two Mill Road, Suite 106, Wilmington, DE 19806 or to Seasons Hospice & Palliative Care of Delaware, LLC, 220 Continental Drive, Suite 407, Newark, DE 19713.
Condolences may be sent via: www.pippinfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Delaware State News on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pippin Funeral Home
119 W. Camden Wyoming
Camden Wyoming, DE 19934
(302) 697-7002
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved