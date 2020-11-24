Nancy Matilda

LeCates, 71

BETHEL - Nancy Matilda LeCates passed away peacefully on November 20, 2020 at the Delaware Hospice Center in Milford. She was born in Milford to the late George and Donna Forst of Cool Springs.

Nancy graduated from Lewes High School Class of 1968 and later worked various jobs. Her last two were General Foods in Dover and for 30 years at DuPont in Seaford. She enjoyed gardening, yard work, fishing and crabbing, singing country music and gospel music. She loved to go on the Cape May Ferry and to Tangier Island, Virginia. Her and Donald watched NASCAR were she cheered for Jeff Gordon and Chase Elliott.

Nancy is survived by her husband, Donald LeCates of Bethel; her sister, Janet and husband Kuno Sumpt; and her cat, Wendy. Several nieces, nephews and many friends.

Special thanks to all the Tidal Health Care Staff, Dr, Claravall and Dr. Pedro and Milford Hospice Center. A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday November 25, 2020 at the Hannigan, Short, Disharoon Funeral Home in Laurel at 11 a.m., a walk thru viewing will be held from 10-11 a.m. The Pastor Joe LeCates will officiate. Interment will follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery in Laurel. Due to the COVID-19 restriction, masks and social distancing will be required.

In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Allen Cancer Foundation in Seaford or to Delaware Hospice 100 Patriots way, Milford, DE 19963.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store