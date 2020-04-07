Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Naomi (Workman) Reed. View Sign Service Information Short Funeral Services 416 Federal Street Milton , DE 19968 (302)-684-8521 Send Flowers Obituary

MILFORD - Naomi W. Reed passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, April 4, 2020.

Naomi was born at home in Milton, daughter of the late Norman J. and Myrtis L. (Green) Workman. Naomi lived in Milton for 80 years, until the time of the passing of her husband in 2003. She moved to Milford at that time to be closer to her family.

Naomi worked for many years as a cashier at the Milton Consolidated School and later she worked 13 years with Atlantis Plastics as a product trimmer. Not one to sit still, Naomi continued to work well into her 80's as a clerk at several retail stores in Milton.

In her spare time, Naomi enjoyed crocheting, completing word puzzles, and collecting snowmen. She especially loved spending time with her family.

Naomi also loved her church family and was a member of Grace Church in Milton.

In addition to her parents, Naomi was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Clarence H. Reed, in 2003; a granddaughter, Wendy Alpaugh; and a sister, NormaLee E. (Workman) Reed.

She is survived by her three children, Nancy Rockwell and husband Jerry, Myrtis Wagner and husband Steve, Sr., and Norman D. Reed and wife June; four grandchildren, Tiffany Reed, Steve Wagner, Jr., and wife Lisa, Tammy Rockwell, and Phil Rockwell and wife Stephanie; ten great grandchildren; sister, Louise Parkhurst; half-brother, Norman Workman; as well as, numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

Due to the gathering restrictions set forth during the pandemic services and burial will be private.

A memorial service for family and friends will be scheduled at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Fellowship Baptist Church, 1308 Robins Avenue, Salisbury, MD 21804 or Milford First Baptist Church, 6062 Old Shawnee Road, Milford, DE 19963.

Arrangements in the care of Short Funeral Services, Milton.





