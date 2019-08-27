Guest Book View Sign Service Information Melvin Funeral Home 15522 South Dupont Highway Harrington , DE 19952 (302)-398-3884 Visitation 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Melvin Funeral Home 15522 South Dupont Highway Harrington , DE 19952 View Map Celebration of Life 12:00 PM Melvin Funeral Home 15522 South Dupont Highway Harrington , DE 19952 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

DOVER - Nathan Hanggi of Dover passed away at home on Saturday. Aug. 24, 2019. He is the son of Albert (Alain) Hanggi and Sandra (Alexander) Martin.

Nathan was a 2008 graduate of Lake Forest High School. He loved to fly and was proud to serve as a C5 crew chief in the U.S. Air Force Reserves, completing his service in 2016. Nathan worked for Delmarva Hydroseeding. He was a hard worker, who loved his family, especially his three children. While he was straight and to the point in his dealings with others, he also liked to joke around and was tender hearted. In his spare time, Nathan liked boating, hunting, and fishing. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Nathan was preceded in death by his brother, Andy Hanggi; and grandparents, Albert Hanggi, William Domm, and Mary Carlson.

In addition to his parents he is survived by his children, Ethan Hanggi, Benjamin Hanggi, Carley Hanggi; brothers, Kris (Tracy) Hanggi, Bryan (Emily) Hanggi, and Cody Cole; grandmothers, Charlotte Hanggi, and Barbara Scott; and nephews, Carter, Noah, Mason, and Carson.

Celebration of Life services will take place at Melvin Funeral Home, 15522 S. DuPont Hwy., Harrington, DE 19952, on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 at 12 p.m. with a visitation for family and friends two hours before. Private Interment will take place at a later date.

